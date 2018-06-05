Ethiopia: EFF Elects Isayas As New President the Newly Elect President of EFF Isayas Jira

The Oromia representative Isayas Jira becomes the next Ethiopian Football Federation, EFF, President following the election in the runoff against Teka Asfaw on Sunday at Semera, the capital of Afar Regional State.

In the first election that took place among four contenders Isayas Jira earned 66 votes from 144 to be the winner. Teka Asfaw came out second collecting 47 while the incumbent president Jonedin Basha managed to finish third getting 28 votes. The fourth candidate Tesfaye Kahsay got only three votes.

Though, mistakenly Isayas claimed victory in the first election ignoring what is written in the EFF statutes it followed harsh exchange of words among the participants ahead of the second round election took place.

That led the disruption of the meeting for so long until the participants realized that unless the winner collects 50 plus one vote from the first election, there will be a runoff in accordance to the EFF statutes.

In the middle of the hot debate that ensued after the first election some participants even decided to walk out including the winner Issayas Jira claiming that there is no need to take part in the runoff for the finished case.

It was later learnt that the controversy was resolved by the intervention of world football governing body, FIFA, election observer.

The FIFA observer said that the EFF statutes states that the Presidential Election will go to the runoff unless the winner in the first election gets 50+1 vote. What Isayas collected was about 47 percent from the 144 voters. To win in the first election one needs to get over 73 votes while Isayas had only 66.

This was the sixth time to reschedule the Election Day. The EFF Presidential election was first set to take place in November 2017 but postponed for December with FIFA intervention.

As per FIFA statutes all national federations must inform FIFA a month before the election date but EFF sent the invitation paper with only a week to go for the decisive date.

Considering this, FIFA ordered the EFF to change the date and form an independent Electoral Committee. Due to this the EFF extended the date for December 25.

Again the Electoral Committee extended the date for the third time to January 13, 2018 citing the fact that Dec. 25 coincided with Christmas and the New Year.

When the entire Ethiopian people including the five candidates were waiting for January 13, again FIFA ordered the EFF to postpone the date for two basic reasons.

One, FIFA notified to the EFF that it received a letter form the Electoral Committee that indicates the interference of the government in the election procedure. FIFA outlaws government interference in the running of football.

Two, January 13 happen to be coincided with African Championship, better known as CHAN Cup. Due to this the FIFA observers are tied with the CHAN program.

Considering these two reasons, FIFA requested the postponement of the date of the Presidential Election. That was how the change was made for the fourth time.

When the people expected the fifth schedule would be materialized, once again FIFA intervened to change schedule citing "confusion" regarding the electoral procedure and rules because of the "absence of a proper legal framework."

In this case FIFA instructed the EFF to convene an extraordinary general assembly to adopt an electoral code and to elect a new electoral committee and new electoral appeals committee.

Following this, it was confirmed that EFF was firmly in line to hold the meeting on the date fixed by FIFA. Accordingly the General Assembly took place in accordance to the directive of FIFA on Sunday, 3 June.

At the end EFF got a new President after waiting for so long. The struggle for the EFF top brass was indeed tougher than the 'World Cup' final. Why this happens, nobody gives the explanation. Despite all these heartbreaking desire for the top spot at the EFF, the country's football has been going down in a dramatic speed.

Will the new President change this trend? This will be seen in the days ahead.