Malawi: DPP Has Two Parallel Party Committees in Mzimba Hora

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) northern region governor Kenneth Sanga has conceded it is an uphill tast to dismantle two parallel party committees in Mzimba Hora and erect one unified strong committee.

Mzimba Hora has two DPP committees; one set up by the incumbent MP Christopher Mzomera Ngwira and the other by former legislator Henry Mumba.

Sanga said the party is looking into the matter seriously.

"We will go there and make one DPP constituency committee. This is not a serious thing, we all one therefore it will be easy to break up the two committees and form one committee," said Sanga.

However, officials from the two Ngwira and Mumba factions say the situation in the constituency is getting out of hand as there is animosity between the two comittees are working to out do each other.