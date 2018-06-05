Ethiopia Sets to Fully Issue Visa Online

Ethiopia is starting an online issuance of visas for tourists and other visitors across the world without restriction, effective June 1, 2018.

"A relaxed visa regime will enhance both Ethiopia's openness and will allow the country to harness the significant stopover transit traffic of Ethiopian Airlines," twitted Fitsum Arega, chief of staff the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Ethiopian Tourist eVISA service was launched by the Department for Immigration & Nationality Affairs in June 2017, but the service has only been open to 37 countries.

The current eVISA authorises tourists from across the world to apply for a tourist eVISA online. Once issued, it is valid for 30 or 90 days depending on the applicant's selection.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) last month revealed that the country would very soon follow Rwanda's foot in allowing all Africans to travel to the country without visas.