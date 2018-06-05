2 June 2018

Ethiopia: Council Calls for Sacking Off Two Judges

The Federal Judicial Administration Council requested for the parliament to dismiss two junior judges from the Federal High Court and First Instance Court.

Seid Gudeta, a judge from the Federal High Court and Kidist Tsige, a judge at First Instance Court are the two judges accused of disciplinary issues. Seid worked for seven years, while Kidist was a judge for the past four years.

The two were accused of taking an extended time to close files and adjourning cases without convincing reasons, reads a letter written and signed by the secretary of the Judicial Administration Council. After hearing the report of the Council's secretariat, the parliament has referred the case to the standing committee of law and justice affairs for further review and recommendations.

