2 June 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Domestic Employment in Saudi Arabia Edges Realisation

The Ministry of Labour & Social Affairs (MoLSA) tabled a draft proclamation to the parliament on a domestic employment agreement Ethiopia signed with Saudi Arabia.

The duo has signed the agreement on May 25, 2017, in Jeddah. After reviewing the draft proclamation on May 31, 2018, the parliament sent it to the standing committee of the labour & social affairs for further review.

The agreement comprises of 10 articles that ensure the responsibilities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. It establishes the joint technical committee composed of the representatives of senior officials of the parties which reviews the agreement and resolve any disputes arising between them.

