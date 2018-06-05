5 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Marks World Environment Day With Focus on Banned Plastics

Photo: Benson Momanyi/Daily Nation
Plastic bag vendors at Kisii fresh produce market (file photo).
By Muthoni Waweru

Nairobi — Tuesday is World Environment day commemorated annually to encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

The theme this year aims to focus on 'beating plastic pollution' with the slogan 'Greening the Blue.'

According to Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, the day will bring together governments, private sector, youth and community organisations to take stock of efforts and made to improve the environment.

"These compel us to focus on promoting sustainable efforts aimed at decreasing marine pollution, which affects biodiversity and hampers ecosystem functions and services," he stated.

"The theme aims at raising awareness on the importance of saving the world's seas and oceans from pollution through manmade activities that pose a danger to marine life which often mistake plastic litter for food," he said.

According to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the Nairobi County will celebrate the day by doing a clean up around and planting trees in Kikuyu Springs.

