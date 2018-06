The House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) lifted the state of emergency effective today June 5, 2018 with eight abstention votes.

Speaker of the House, Muferiyat Kemil, on the other hand, ordered a full scale investigation into alleged human rights violations during the state of emergency.

In its regular session today the House also discussed a draft proclamation that provides for the establishment of amnesty board which will be accountable to the Prime Minister.