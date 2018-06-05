5 June 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Letshwiti Calls for Teams to Professionalise

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Botswana Premier League teams should professionalise and stop paying lip service to the idea every year.

This was said by Botswana Football Association president, MacLean Letshwiti at the Botswana Premier League (BPL) annual general assembly in Gaborone on June 2.

He said 30 years ago, South Africa was in the same situation as Botswana football was in today, and that they took a conscious decision to transform and professionalise their league.

Letshwiti said it would be difficult for them to transform into a professional outfit unless clubs changed from societies to corporate entities.

He said the association was prepared to assist all teams that had a desire to change, adding that FIFA also had a professionalisation department.

He noted that in 2016 he brought a consultant to assist teams to professionalise, but that to date the teams had not done anything.

"Year after year there is no change, and you will be saying there is no money because you are resisting to move forward. When you ask for sponsorships, you are selling professionalisation. Without the product called professionalisation, you cannot attract sponsorships," he said.

He said societies were not geared towards commercialisation and professionalisation. "How do you have the whole tribe running a football team?," he asked.

Letshiwiti said only Police XI, Township Rollers, Security Systems, Jwaneng Galaxy, Orapa United, BDF XI, Prisons and BR Highlanders were ready because they had adopted a socio-model. END

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Asteroid Lights Up the Sky as it Crashes on South Africa, Botswana Border

A 2-metre-wide asteroid illuminated the sky above the South Africa-Botswana border as it burned up in a fireball caught… Read more »

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.