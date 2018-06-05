Ghana: Tain DCE Donates Mathematical Sets to BECE Candidates

press release

Clarity Akua Oforiwaa Dwommoh, Tain District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Brong Ahafo Region, has distributed 1,412 mathematical sets to 1,412 Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates made up of 741 males and 671 females from 55 basic schools in the District.

The exercise, which formed part of measures to ensure the improvement of education in the District, is the personal contribution of the DCE, which she committed to making every year, beginning last year, for a long as she remains in office.

The DCE advised the students to desist from examination malpractices and avoid using the drug tramadol and to concentrate on their studies since they could make it with determination and hard work.

She disclosed that the District Assembly, in collaboration with the District Education Directorate, had earlier organized several training programmes for the candidates to train them on how to answer questions and also prepare them for their final exams.

Madam Dwommoh said she was confident that this year's results would be improved upon, from last year's 60% to about 90%.

Madam Effua Amuah, District Director of Education, urged the students to do away with any fears and prepare for their final examinations and that they would be supported with prayers.

Ayamga Clementina of the Assemblies of God International School, Nsawkaw, thanked the DCE for her support and encouragement.

Source: ISD (Isaac Yeboah)