Ghana: Police Arrest Man for Robbing Cabbie

A- 23-year old man, who allegedly robbed a taxi driver of his vehicle at Festus, a suburb of Accra, has been arrested by the police.

Kodri Awedala, who is in police custody, and his accomplice, currently on the run, allegedly attacked the driver (name withheld) at gunpoint, and snatched his cab.

The Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent (Chief Supt) Francis Yiribaare, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra .

He said on June 3, at about 12 :35 a.m., the suspects hired the service of the driver, and on reaching Festus Hotel area the two assaulted the driver, and snatched his taxi at gunpoint and sped off with it.

Chief Supt Yiribaare said the victim called the police emergency line and information was sent to the Amasaman police.

Chief Supt Yiribaare said Chief Inspector Bawa led a team that

chased the culprits to Gbawe, and when they saw the Police they abandoned the cab and bolted but Awedala was arrested.

The District Police Commander said the car has been retrieved by the Police, and urged drivers to fix car tracking devices on their vehicles.

He also reminded the public that "crime prevention is a collective responsibility and we need the collaboration of the public".