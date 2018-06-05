5 June 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: President Receives Family of Late Major Mahama

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed the government's intention to review and amend portions of the Criminal Act to address contemporary challenges.

He said crime had taken different dimensions since the enactment of the Act, especially with the rapid development of technology, and therefore stressed the need to amend it to enable the state fight crime effectively.

President Akufo-Addo made these remarks when the family of the late Major Maxwell Mahama called on him at the Jubilee House yesterday to thank him for the support and honour shown the late soldier since his unfortunate demise last year.

Major Mahama was mistaken for an armed robber by some youth at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region and was gruesomely lynched to death. The incident, which caused public outcry and subsequent investigation and prosecution of the persons involved, occurred about a year ago.

The President said the death of Major Mahama should be a wakeup call on the nation to review its criminal laws and, therefore, called for a national dialogue on the matter to guide the review process.

President Akufo-Addo's comment followed a call by Major Mahama's family to amend the criminal laws to address new challenges.

Speaking on behalf of Major Mahama's family, the spokesperson, Ahmed Zakaria Sakara, indicated that judging from legal processes, from the investigations, arrest, and the processes leading to court, it was imperative for the country's laws to be amended.

He said the Police arrested 50 people, but before the court hearing began, only 14 had been officially charged with Maxwell Mahama's murder.

He indicated that although the family appeared to be emotional about the issue, they felt that everyone who was present at the time of the murder, as well as those who urged the killers on, were as guilty as the offenders and should have been charged for murder.

Responding to the call, President Akufo-Addo noted that he supported the call, because at the time of writing the code, maybe there was no technology, but now there is, which means things have changed a lot.

The family of the late military officer expressed gratitude to the government for the manner in which the state had honoured him and the support for the family.

Ghana

Fisheries Ministry Inaugurates 'Closed Season' Committee

The Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministry has inaugurated a 'Closed Season' Committee that will draw up a programme for the… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.