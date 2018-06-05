Ghana: Man in Court for Indecent Assault

Takoradi — The District Court last Wednesday remanded Joseph Nai, 43, Head of the Justice Consultancy at Enchi, in Aowin District of the Western Region, for indecent assault.

The accused is said to have forcibly had sex with a married woman, 32, a teller at the Adom Cooperative Credit Union.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and the court presided over by Mr. Eric Baah Boateng, granted him bail in the sum of GH¢5,000 with two sureties.

Nai, who was represented by Terry Morkeh, would report in court on June 27.

The Prosecutor, Superintendent (Sup) Raymond Erzuah said that Nai, also a businessman and a loan recovery officer at Adom Cooperative Union, was a co-worker of the complainant.

He said, at about 11.30m on March 4, Nai invited the complainant to his house at Old Yakese to educate her on a new software programme he was developing for the company.

Supt Erzuah said Nai took advantage and forcibly had sex with her.

The court heard that the victim threatened to raise an alarm if the accused continued to harass her and make more sexual advances, and the accused sensing danger opened the door and the complainant left the room..

Supt. Erzuah told the court that after a week, Nai sent the victim GHc 50.00 so that she would visit him again for sex, but the victim narrated her ordeal to her husband and a report was made to the Enchi police.