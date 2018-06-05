East African Techpreneurs Take Five Spots in Forbes 30 Under 30 Technology

Photo: Supplied

Magazine cover featuring several of Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30.

Forbes Africa recently released its 30 under 30 series which was split into three: Creative, Technology and Business. Out of the 30 spots in the technology category five have been taken by techpreneurs from Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

This is the fourth edition of the 2018 FORBES AFRICA Under 30 list. "We put in months of rigorous research, sifting through over 600 nominations, vetting them for weeks, verifying and investigating them. We favored entrepreneurs with fresh ideas and took into account their business size, revenue, location, potential, struggles, social impact and resilience. A panel of judges then debated the final 90. You may not know many of their names now and they may not be richest people in Africa, but they could be the billionaires of tomorrow gracing our future covers," posted the financial publication.

The list of top techpreneurs from East Africa is as follows:

1. Isaya Yunge, 28, Tanzania

Founder: SomaApps Technologies Company Limited

SomaApps is a scholarship-matching app that lists and matches students with thousands of domestic and international scholarships. His aim is to accelerate the advent of mobile software technologies, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things in Tanzania. He employs 12 people.

2. Kevin Lubega, 28, Uganda

Founder: EzeeMoney

Incorporated in 2012, EzeeMoney is a fintech firm offering electronic money services to clients with or without a mobile phone or formal bank accounts wishing to receive and make multiple payments. They also offer to pay bills, do collections, and offer point of sale money transfers and other e-money services to banks, non-bank corporations, government and NGOs.

EzeeMoney operates in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. They directly employ 80 people and indirectly about 8,000.

3. Leonida Mutuku, 29, Kenya

Founder: Intelipro

In 2015, Mutuku founded Intelipro, a company that develops cloud-based applications to help businesses make data work for them. They create advanced analytics solutions to help their clients build a deep knowledge about their business operations, their brand, their customers and their industry. Their clients include MTN, Bank of Africa Ghana and Revoltura.

4. Huston Malande, 28, Kenya

Founder: Skyline Design

Skyline Design Ltd is a youth-led design firm focused on designing bespoke websites and brands for corporate clients since 2008. Currently, it has six permanent employees and 12 consultants with active contracts. He and his partners have also formed a group of companies, four subsidiaries were registered and are operational and six more being set up this year. They turn over hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

5. June Syowia, 23, Kenya

Founder: Beiless Group

In 2015, Syowia founded Beiless, a company that provides creative advertising and technology solutions for businesses. Services include online media campaigns, social media management, strategic online communication, digital advertising and content creation. They count Kikapu Online, Masaku 7s and Tennis Kenya among clients.

Last year, Syowia won the Global Student Entrepreneur Award in Kenya; BYM Africa 2017 named her one of 100 Brightest Young Minds in Africa; Syowia was amongst one of 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans in 2016, and received the founder of the year award nomination by The Founder Kenya in 2016.