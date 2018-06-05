5 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Davido to Perform At Jay Z's 'Made in America' Festival

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Davido/Instagram
Davido performing.
By Njideka Agbo

Davido's 30 billion is about to be topped up.

Davido makes another great milestone achievement with the latest news from Tidal. Ahead of the forthcoming Jay-Z's Made In America festival, it has been announced that he will join American superstars such as Nicki Minaj and Post Malone to perform.

This announcement is coming after Wizkid reportedly attracted about 300 million naira to his performance at Afrorepublik London.

It is not yet clear how much Jay-Z's team will be paying Davido. Recall that Davido's 30 Billion Concert was tagged as the highest-grossing concert in Nigeria and he reportedly made half a billion naira.

The concert comes up on the 1st to the 2nd of September at Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, US.

We look forward to the concert

Nigeria

This Is Nigeria - Group Slams Falz Over Portrayal of Fulani Tribe, Muslim Women

The Muslims Rights Concern, MURIC, Tuesday, faulted popular music act, Folarin Falana better known as Falz, over the… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.