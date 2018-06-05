5 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Lawyers Attack DA for 'Unfair and Unconstitutional' Behaviour

By Rebecca Davis

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is back in court this week to challenge the Democratic Alliance's ruling that De Lille effectively fired herself from her position when she stated her intention to resign in a radio interview. On Monday, the mayor's lawyers argued that the political party acted contrary to the Constitution, the principles of good faith and fairness - and even Ubuntu - by ousting De Lille in this manner.

Though Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's previous court appearances have seen her supporters gather in numbers outside the Western Cape High Court, on Monday morning all was quiet. Neither were any DA supporters visibly present.

Inside the courtroom, only a handful of spectators had turned out to view events from the public gallery. One wore a Pan Africanist Congress T-shirt - a throwback to De Lille's political history as a leader of that party, in the years when any relationship with the DA would have seemed unthinkable.

That relationship took centre stage once more, as De Lille's lawyer Dali Mpofu told a full bench of the court that the conduct of the DA in dealing with the mayor had been premised on "bad faith" and "offends some...

