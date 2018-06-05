South Africa: Johannesburg, a Laboratory for the Future Direction of National Politics

analysis

On Monday the council in the City of Joburg sat to discuss its budget. So complicated has our politics become, and so meaningful now are small political incidents, that this was front page news in at least one national newspaper. The big cause of it is the Economic Freedom Fighters' behaviour, and the king-making power it has managed to achieve through its management of its "non-coalitions" with the DA in Joburg and Tshwane.

Every little move by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is watched incredibly closely, because it may give hints as to its future choices, and in particular whether it will stay in a non-coalition with the DA, or perhaps go to the party that gave birth to it, the ANC. But, the real maths has not changed fundamentally - the EFF simply cannot give any meaningful political power to the ANC.

It says so much about our politics at the moment, and the unpredictability of so many things, that the issue of a single metro's budget has become so important. But, when you consider that the major...