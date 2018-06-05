Nakuru — MAINLAND Premier League Champions Simba laboured to oust dark horse Kariobangi Sharks with a 3-2 spot kick victory at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru. The little known Sharks defiantly survived several threats to force a barren draw with Tanzanian giants at the end of the normal 90 minutes.

Haruna Niyonzima, Erasto Nyoni and Jonas Mkude converted their spot kicks for Simba while Paul Bukaba and Mohamed Hussein missed theirs. It was a must win game for both teams as they each wanted to register positive result to stand a chance of reaching into the finals of the tournament whose ultimate

winner will play against Everton FC at Goodison Park Stadium, London. Simba made their first substitution in the 42nd minute of the opening half which saw Ally Shomari being benched for Rashid Juma in a tactical move aimed to contain their opponents.

Despite several attempts, no team managed to break the deadlock in the first half hence the tense match ended in a scoreless draw, with each side making two shots on target but neither of them went in.

At restart, Simba made an early adjustment to the starting line up by introducing Marcel Kaheza for Mohamed Ibrahim. The changes gave momentum to the Mainland champions as they started attacking from the middle of the pitch going upfront but Sharks defenders stood firm at the back.

After seeing the going was tough, Simba rested Rashid Mohamed in the 84th minute for Moses Kitandu, however, no goals came by in the normal period until penalties had to separate the two sides.

Simba's victory was a relief to the Tanzanians who saw in dismay their two teams crashing out of the tournament at the early stages. On Sunday Young Africans were the first to crash out after losing 3-1 to Kakamega Homeboys at the same Afraha Stadium.

JKU from Isles were second to exit following a 3-0 loss to the event's defending champions, Gor Mahia at the same venue. Kakamega Homeboys will now meet the Gor Mahia.

The loss to the dark horse was one of the biggest upsets. The team pulled perhaps their biggest display in the recent past by knocking out Tanzanian giants Yanga.

The country's fourth envoys, Singida United play against AFC Leopards at the same venue today. Meanwhile, the newly appointed Singida United coach Hemed Morocco said his team is better placed to win today's match despite training for only two hours ahead of their clash against last year's runners up AFC Leopards.

Singida United arrived in Nakuru on Sunday after losing 3-2 by Mtibwa Sugar in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) finals and will be eager to do better this time around in the competition.

My team has some technical problems but I can assure all Singida United fans wherever they are that we will do better," he said. Morocco was officially introduced as Singida United coach immediately after the end of ASFC final match at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha over the weekend.

Singida United lost the final after losing 3-2 to Mtibwa Sugar. However, his immediate task is to guide Singida United to SportPesa Super Cup victory in their today's match against AFC Leopards.

This will be the second time for Singida United to contest in the 8-team SportPesa Super Cup competition after the first edition that was held last year in Dar es Salaam under the departing coach Pluijn. Singida will today test the former Mbao FC hitman Habib Kiyombo who has joined Singida United on undisclosed fee