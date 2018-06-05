South Africa: Rabada 'Grateful and Humbled' By CSA Awards

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says he is "honoured" to have received so many awards at the annual Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards function in Sandton on Saturday.

Rabada insists that all his Proteas team-mates contributed towards his success.

In what proved to be a magical evening for the 23-year-old, he won no fewer than six awards.

These included the South African Cricketer of the Year, SA Players' Player of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year and SA Fans Player of the Year. He also won the award for the RAM Delivery of the Year when he dismissed David Warner in the third Test match against Australia at Newlands in March this year.

His six-star performance means he now done it both in 2016 and 2018. No other cricketer has ever won more than five awards.

"I am grateful and honoured to have received these awards," the young star said.

"It means I'm doing something right. I'm glad to have done it for the team and for the country."

It has been a remarkable year for Rabada who rose to the No 1 bowling ranking in the world in Test match cricket, cracking the 900-point barrier and is currently the leading wicket-taker in the 2018 calendar year with 38 dismissals at an average of 19.65.

He is also ranked No 7 in ODI cricket and was named in the ICC Test XI for the 2017 calendar year.

"It felt good to do what I did, but at the same time, I really do think that the whole team contributed," Rabada explained. "If you look at the Test matches we played, whenever we were in trouble, there was always someone different who bailed us out.

"There were guys like Aiden (Markram) and AB (de Villiers) and Dean (Elgar), who were consistent, but if you look at the roles that other guys played like a Keshav (Maharaj), like a Temba (Bavuma), like a Quinny (Quinton de Kock) at Newlands.

"Those guys are not getting too much recognition, but when you are in the changing room you see it all. I just feel like everyone contributed."

Rabada's on-field behaviour was a big talking point this past season after several run-ins with opposing batsmen. But he says he has learnt from what happened.

"There's certain things that happened to me, some good and some bad, which I have taken note off and made a conscious effort to improve on them, whether it be on the cricket field or just in my life," said Rabada.

"That's where I am at the moment, just trying to build on from last season and trying to be ruthless by bringing this on in the new season."

Taken aback by all the awards I received..... I did not think the night would go that way, because, so many members of the team had great seasons. However, i want to thank everyone for their well wishes, it's not taken for granted ! I Cannot wait to get back with the team. ??-- kagiso rabada (@KagisoRabada25) June 4, 2018

Source: Sport24