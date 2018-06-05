5 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Amina Mohamed Sacks Moi Girls' Board as Principal Retires

By Faith Nyamai

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has dissolved the board of Moi Girls' School in Nairobi after a student was raped in the dorm.

At the same time, the school’s principal Jael Mureithi has opted for early retirement, according to the Teachers Service Commission.

Also dissolved was the school’s parents and teachers association, with parents set to meet the remaining school managers on Sunday.

The developments came on Tuesday as the government cracked down on officials of the school that has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons.

Ms Mohamed ordered overhaul of security at the school on a 42-acre parcel in Kibra Constituency.

Once the security changes are made, she said, students, teachers, workers and all visitors entering the school must be subjected to checks round the clock.

The principal’s early retirement comes a day after detectives from the division of Serious Crimes Investigations and the Government Chemist took samples from eight staff members, including six teachers, for forensic analysis.

An officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) under which the Serious Crimes Unit falls, said the males whose samples were taken are those who live within the school or those believed to have been at the school during the time of the rape early Saturday morning.

The DCI had sent letters to the staff members on Sunday evening, ordering them to avail themselves for DNA sampling.

The DNA tests will either place the eight suspects at the scene of crime or exonerate them.

