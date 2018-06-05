South African Law Is Failing to Protect Its Wildlife

analysis

Given the importance of wildlife in South Africa's tourism industry and its international reputation, it may come as a surprise that the legal protection of wild animals in South Africa is in a state of neglect. There are so many loopholes, disputes over mandates, outdated laws and non-compliances that the welfare of creatures we claim to protect, and which stand at the centre of the 'wildlife economy', is being ignored.

According to a report soon to be released by the Centre for Environmental Rights and the Endangered Wildlife Trust, the maze and minefield of national, provincial and local wildlife laws and regulations is complex, outdated and - for administering officials - often baffling. In key wildlife legislation, wild animals simply don't exist.

But possibly the biggest problem is that the welfare of wild animals has fallen through the cracks. The report finds that captive wild animals under human control straddle the divide between inter-departmental, national and provincial jurisdiction. This is because of a statutory regime the report says is "unintended and unsuited to addressing the issue of their welfare". The result is minimal protection.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is mandated to regulate animal welfare....