NATIONAL golf team player Madina Iddi retained Kenya Ladies Open golf title after grossing unassailable 230 gross in a closely contested race at Sigona Club in Kenya.

It was her second win in Kenya, one of the leading countries in golf at the continental level. Madina had to applied extra skills to beat her tough opponents by a single stroke.

A week earlier Madina clinched Moshi Open title, the feat that earned her a ticket to play in the national provisional team preparing for All Africa Challenge trophy in Ghanaian capital, Accra in August and September this year.

The Tanzanian lady defeated other golfers from Uganda, Swaziland, Senegal, Tanzania and hosts Kenya in the 54-hole tournament at Sigona Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

She told the 'Daily News' after the event that she started strongly to lead the board by a stroke after grossing 77 strokes in the tough first morning tee off, but rain and darkness prevented them to finish their afternoon second round.

They were forced to play in Sunday morning returning 78 strokes at the end of the 36th hole. The second round saw her at second, a shot behind overnight leaders Kenyan Kelly Kachaga who started with 80 in the first round before posting 74 strokes in the second day.

Iddi calmed her nerves in the final round sank 75 strokes, making an aggregate 230 strokes that won a title over Kachaga who returned 77 to finish second overall with 231. "To be honest the course was tough and so was the weather, but it was one of my best tournaments.

Everything worked as I planned. Competition was stiff as many Kenyans have improved this time putting into consideration that they were at the home ground. It was really hard, but I won it at the end," she said

. Madina first won Kenya Ladies Open amateur championship at the same course in 2015 . Other Tanzania golfer who also played well this year is Madina Iddi club-mate Neema Olomi who won first round best gross of 79.

Tanzania was presented by seven players including the national team members; Angel Eaton who didn't manage to return good score. Eaton from Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club of Dar who early this year won Nigeria IBB International in Abuja could not emulate her success after carving aggregate 266 strokes (80,80,86) to finish out of top five.

Other Tanzanians at the event were Vicky Elias, Rehema Athumani and Tayana Williams from Lugalo and Rose Nyenza of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club. Overall third place title went to host Agnes Nyakio 234 strokes (78,79,77), followed by Ugandan Irene Nakalembe 237 strokes (80,77,80) at fourth, and another Kenyan Naomi Wafula who carved 239 strokes (79,81,79) finished fifth.