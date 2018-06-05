Tanzania: Industrial Drive Gets Boost As State Launches ASDP II

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has launched the Agricultural Sector Development Programme's Second Phase (ASDP II), which he said will accelerate the country's industrialisation drive.

Dr Magufuli said with the thriving agricultural sector, the country stands a greater chance of having strong economy that will spark growth in other sectors.

He was speaking in Dar es Salaam at the launch of ASDP II project that seeks to have specific areas of research and special agricultural zones with few crops but serving many people.

President Magufuli said ASDP II will be executed efficiently with superb results, reminding that agricultural revolution was what was termed as the best catalyst in economic revolution.

"With ASDP, I believe we will solve all problems facing the agricultural sector and achieve our dream to industrialise the country," he said.

The president gave the key priority areas during implementation the newly launched project as ensuring good production and distribution of enough seedlings.

He re-emphasised on the need for envoys attached to foreign embassies to market Tanzania's agricultural produce and at the same time urged all decision making organs in the country to ensure that all funds allocated to agriculture issues are channelled through ASDP II.

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) Chairperson Reginald Mengi said it was high time all Tanzanians supported the president's self-spirited efforts to have food security in the country.

He reiterated his advice to have all Tanzanians believing in their capacity to perform, saying every Tanzanian can make it provided they believed in themselves.

The TPSF Chairperson hinted that he will soon launch his book "I must, I can, I will" that seeks to entice Tanzanians to have confidence in life.

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Mahmoud Mgimwa, reminded the nation on the need to reform agricultural sector, arguing that the sector contributes 29.1 per cent to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 65 per cent of employment opportunities and produces 70 per cent of raw materials in industries.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Charles Tizeba, assured that currently the country has no food problems, insisting that on agricultural inputs, the country was equally well.