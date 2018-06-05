5 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Industrial Drive Gets Boost As State Launches ASDP II

Tagged:

Related Topics

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has launched the Agricultural Sector Development Programme's Second Phase (ASDP II), which he said will accelerate the country's industrialisation drive.

Dr Magufuli said with the thriving agricultural sector, the country stands a greater chance of having strong economy that will spark growth in other sectors.

He was speaking in Dar es Salaam at the launch of ASDP II project that seeks to have specific areas of research and special agricultural zones with few crops but serving many people.

President Magufuli said ASDP II will be executed efficiently with superb results, reminding that agricultural revolution was what was termed as the best catalyst in economic revolution.

"With ASDP, I believe we will solve all problems facing the agricultural sector and achieve our dream to industrialise the country," he said.

The president gave the key priority areas during implementation the newly launched project as ensuring good production and distribution of enough seedlings.

He re-emphasised on the need for envoys attached to foreign embassies to market Tanzania's agricultural produce and at the same time urged all decision making organs in the country to ensure that all funds allocated to agriculture issues are channelled through ASDP II.

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) Chairperson Reginald Mengi said it was high time all Tanzanians supported the president's self-spirited efforts to have food security in the country.

He reiterated his advice to have all Tanzanians believing in their capacity to perform, saying every Tanzanian can make it provided they believed in themselves.

The TPSF Chairperson hinted that he will soon launch his book "I must, I can, I will" that seeks to entice Tanzanians to have confidence in life.

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Mahmoud Mgimwa, reminded the nation on the need to reform agricultural sector, arguing that the sector contributes 29.1 per cent to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 65 per cent of employment opportunities and produces 70 per cent of raw materials in industries.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Charles Tizeba, assured that currently the country has no food problems, insisting that on agricultural inputs, the country was equally well.

Tanzania

East African Techpreneurs Take Five Spots in Forbes 30 Under 30 Technology

Forbes Africa recently released its 30 under 30 series which was split into three: Creative, Technology and Business.… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.