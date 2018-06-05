5 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ministry Slates HIV/Aids Initiative for Young Women

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Ministry of Health, Community, Development, Gender, Elderly and Children yesterday launched a new programme to combat HIV/AIDS among adolescent girls and young women in Singida - expressly to raise public awareness on adolescent girls and young women just out of school.

The programme is being implemented jointly by the Ministry, AMREF, TAYOA, and TACAIDS - and partnered with the Global Fund; it's a pilot project for the regions of Singida, Dodoma and Morogoro where some ten districts would be covered.

Speaking during its launch, Acting Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Community Development Section, Mr Marcel Katemba said his ministry would use its mandate to ensure the programme was implemented in a "friendly, conducive" environment - which is why "the baseline activity begins with community development experts from regions under coverage."

Meanwhile, Singida Deputy Municipal Mayor Ms Yagi Kiaratu has observed that HIV/AIDS infections were rampant and hailed the ministry for its decision to implement the project in Singida.

She called on the practitioners within the project to help reduce the infection rate or put an end to the pandemic altogether.

Tanzania

East African Techpreneurs Take Five Spots in Forbes 30 Under 30 Technology

Forbes Africa recently released its 30 under 30 series which was split into three: Creative, Technology and Business.… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.