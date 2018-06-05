Tanzania: Ministry Slates HIV/Aids Initiative for Young Women

THE Ministry of Health, Community, Development, Gender, Elderly and Children yesterday launched a new programme to combat HIV/AIDS among adolescent girls and young women in Singida - expressly to raise public awareness on adolescent girls and young women just out of school.

The programme is being implemented jointly by the Ministry, AMREF, TAYOA, and TACAIDS - and partnered with the Global Fund; it's a pilot project for the regions of Singida, Dodoma and Morogoro where some ten districts would be covered.

Speaking during its launch, Acting Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Community Development Section, Mr Marcel Katemba said his ministry would use its mandate to ensure the programme was implemented in a "friendly, conducive" environment - which is why "the baseline activity begins with community development experts from regions under coverage."

Meanwhile, Singida Deputy Municipal Mayor Ms Yagi Kiaratu has observed that HIV/AIDS infections were rampant and hailed the ministry for its decision to implement the project in Singida.

She called on the practitioners within the project to help reduce the infection rate or put an end to the pandemic altogether.