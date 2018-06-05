5 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Conjoined Twins for Burial Tomorrow

CONJOINED twins Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti who were promoted to glory on Saturday night will be laid to rest tomorrow at the Tosamaganga cemetery here.

The two girls will be buried in one casket and grave.

However, their casket will be escorted with two crosses. Their requiem mass will be conducted by two bishops, including Iringa Roman Diocese Catholic Bishop who doubles as Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) President Tarcisius Ngalalekumtwa and Njombe Diocese Roman Catholic Church Bishop Alfred Maluma.

Iringa District Commissioner (DC) Richard Kasesera who spoke on behalf of the Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Amina Masenza, said all activities will be conducted at Ruaha Catholic University where the deceased were studying.

He said 'wananchi' will be allowed to pay their last respects from 8am and the requiem mass is scheduled to start at 10am. He said various government officials are also expected to attend the burial ceremony.

He said the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, will be among government leaders at the ceremony.

He said his office has already received 5m/- from President John Magufuli and asked other Tanzanians to contribute through CRDB Bank account number 01J1070407100 or M-Pesa through 0754774642.

The number belongs to Sr Rita Duradia.

