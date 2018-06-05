Central African Republic: Rebels Kill Yet Another UN Peacekeeper in CAR

Bangui — ARMED militants have killed a United Nations (UN) peacekeeper and injured seven others during an attack in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The deadly attack brings to four the number of peacekeepers killed in targeted attacks in the volatile Central African country since January.

António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, has condemned the killing of the peacekeeper from Tanzania.

He offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, as well as to the government of Tanzania and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

"The Secretary-General pays tribute to all of the courageous men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace in the CAR," Guterres' spokesman said.

The spokesman recalled that attacks against UN peacekeepers might constitute a war crime and that sanctions could be applied against the perpetrators.

The UN chief urged CAR authorities to identify and investigate perpetrators so they could be brought to justice.

He reaffirmed his support to the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA) in its efforts to protect civilians and stabilise the country.

The deceased was a member of MINUSCA, which was deployed in 2014 when the crisis in the country of 5 million people peaked. Over 6y0 peacekeepers have been killed since the onset of the sectarian violence.

Armed groups consisting of Christian extremists and Muslim radicals control around 80 percent of CAR.