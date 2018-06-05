Tanzania: Dar Yearns for Milk Import Cutbacks

THE City of Dar es Salaam has to spend more than 32 billion/- importing around 2.6 million litres of milk annually to supplement the country's requirements, forget the fact that Tanzania is home to more than 35 million cattle.

According to the latest figures, milk production across the country currently stands at 2.4 billion litres per year, less than half of what the immediate neighbouring countries produce.

At least 5.2 billion litres of milk flow in from Kenya every year, while Uganda's domestic milk output is billed at between 2.0 and 2.5 billion litres per year.

Speaking during the just-ended 'Livestock Show' to mark the National Dairy Week held in Arusha, the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Development, Mr Luhaga Mpina said: "... and while Tanzania processes 56 million litres of milk per annum, just across the border in Kenya over 700 million litres of milk are processed into dairy products annually."

Rwanda's national milk output is currently slated at 750,000 litres per year, while the dairy figures for Burundi and South-Sudan, the other two EAC member states, weren't available by the time this story was being filed.

Addition reports indicate that Uganda manages to process a measly 1.3 million litres of milk into dairy products annually. Says Mr Mpina: "It is my sincere hope that from now henceforth the national Livestock shows will take on East African Regional approach so that countries could learn from each other on how to make the livestock and milk production industry a success."

He observed that global dairy processing firms should also be invited to participate so that local producers could borrow a leaf from their operations.

One of the milk processing firms, Tanga Fresh of Tanga participated in the Arusha Livestock and Dairy Week, and revealed that they have invested in a giant milk processing plant valued at 15 billion/- to produce over 120,000 litres of milk with a long shelf-life.

Mr Lucas Yamat from the Non-State Actors Forum (ANSAF) in Dar-es-salaam pointed out that, in order to produce better milk and related dairy products, efforts should begin with raising better cattle breeds.