Tanzania: Observe Principles, Regulations, Game Wardens Warned

MASWA Game Reserve wardens have been urged to observe all principles and regulations in their daily activities to manage keeping safe unique animals available in their areas.

Tanzania Wildlife Authority (TAWA) Board Chairman Major General Hamisi Semfuko said all officials need to be aware of various challenges and work hard to resolve them by adhering to principles that govern their job.

The board chairman was speaking when the TAWA board members toured the area. He said fighting poaching needs patriotism, tolerance and hardworking spirit.

According to Maj. General Semfuko wardens need to cope with the current situation in fighting the problem.

"We have been informed that unique animals are now available in this area, I would like to ask you to beef up security so that they cannot be attacked by poachers," he said.

During the tour, TAWA board members received a report from a joint team on the protection of unique animals and preservation of the environment.

TAWA teamed up with Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA), Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS), Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI) and Friedkin Conservation Fund (FCF) to prepare that report, which TANAPA Expert Philibert Ngoti and FZS' Gerald Nyaffi presented.

Acting TAWA Director General, Dr James Wakibara said the communities that surround game reserve areas have been supporting the government in protecting animals and asked them to continue with the good spirit. He said TAWA has been providing 6.5bn/- annually to villages with investors in the sector.