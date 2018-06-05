UNREST has erupted at Young Africans following the recent waves of defeats in various tournaments. On Sunday, the team's member of the executive committee.

Salum Mkemi announced his resignation shortly after Yanga were knocked out of this year's SportPesa Super Cup finals in Kenya where the team lost 3-1 to Kakamega Homeboys at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru Mkemi posted a photo on his Instagram page with the caption "To say the truth.

we leaders cannot run away from these accusations. It is a big shame and as a leader, I am responsible. I have seen this as a good opportunity to let new ideas from other members of the club be injected into the team to drive it further.

The caption continued "I would like to urge other leaders of the club to asses themselves and if possible, they should as well resign to pave way for general election in order to get new competitive leaders before the new season begins.

He added "I would like to ask for forgiveness to all those I wronged during my reign and I have equally forgiven those who wronged me. I officially declare that I Salum Mkemi have resigned from all leadership roles inside the beloved club of Young Africans effective June 3rd, 2018.

Mkemi's resignation follows the stepping down of other senior members at the club elected in 2016 namely Omary Said Amir and the former chairman, Yussuf Manji who resigned in May last year.

Remaining leaders at the club include the Acting Chairman Clement Sanga who was voted a Vice Chairman in June 2016. Other members are Siza Augustino Lymo, Tobias Lingalangala, Ayoub Nyenzi, Samuel Lukumay, Hashim Abdallah and Hussein Nyika.

The defeat was seventh for Yanga out of 14-competitive games and the team continues to be coached by Assistant Coach Noel Mwandila despite signing a twoyear contract deal with head coach Mwinyi Zahera from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Meanwhile, Rahel Pallangyo reports from Nakuru in Kenya that immediately after Yanga were eliminated from the SportPesa Super Cup, the team's coach Noel Mwandila has hinted that some of his players were not fit for the game