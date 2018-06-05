5 June 2018

Gambia: Omar Colley Close to Joining Sampdoria

By Sulayman Bah

The Stadio Luiggi Ferrais will soon be Gambian defender Omar Colley's home as he edges closer to signing for Italian top flight side Sampdoria.

Talks, as reported by Foroyaa Sport last week, have been held in Rome with the preliminary stage of the negotiations almost sorted.

A quoted figure of 6m euros is Sampdoria's offer with the process only being delayed by Genk's acceptance with the Belgians understood to be holding out for around 8m euros.

The discussions followed the 25-year-old's declaration that he wants out of Genk to try a new challenge having had two seasons at the Belgian First Division A team.

Transferring to the English Premier League has been the Lamin-born's priority but it appears that wouldn't happen soon with the Serie A more of a likely destination now.

Everton, Hull City, Monaco and Hamburg have all been touted making overtures on the player but such reports have cooled.

