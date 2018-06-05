5 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Soldiers Repaid Their Unexplained Deductions

By Mustapha Jallow

The Department of Treasury under the ministry of finance on Thursday, 31 May 2018, paid unexplained deductions from the salaries of soldiers back to them, military sources can confirm.

"Armed forces authorities have returned our salaries now and we are also urging them not to repeat such unexplained deductions within the army," a soldier said.

He said that he, himself and others were ready to leave the army if their salaries were not returned to their respective accounts; adding that such massive deduction had not happened before and queried why they are introducing it without their knowledge.

A military spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang also confirmed that salaries of the deducted soldiers have been finally returned. "The minister through treasury has paid their monies to their accounts," he said.

It could be recalled that the deductions became evident at the finance ministry leading to an affected soldier protesting against the wrongful deduction. He told Foroyaa that when he went with his colleagues to cash their cheques in the bank on Thursday May 24, they found that their salaries were deducted which surprised and confused them.

Some decided to meet the armed forces finance department to explain why their salaries, the only income they rely on to feed their entire family had been deducted without reason being put forward to them.

