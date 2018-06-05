East Africa: Audit Report Faults Strength of EAC Budget

EAST African Community (EAC)'s institutions, projects and programmes face budgetary challenges, with some audit commendations hardly implemented.

The audit report that was presented to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in Nairobi late last week and availed here over the weekend, shows the Audit Commission calling for quick solutions to the weak systems and improving budget absorption, among others.

Chairman of the EALA Committee on Accounts Jumanne Ngwaru Maghembe presented the committee report on the EAC audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2016, telling the House that due to challenges of budget absorption, the committee pushed for proper budgetary planning, coherency and consistency in budgeting.

He enumerated some gross irregularities noted in recruitment and award of short-term contracts in contravention of Staff Rules and Regulations and Treaty for re-Establishment of the EAC.

He called for timely remittances of contributions by partner states, saying delays impeded smooth execution of EAC programmes. Dr Maghembe charged that many procurement processes in the EAC organs and institutions contravened procedures.

The Audit Commission reported that assessment of the execution of the previous two years' (2013/14 and 2014/15) audit recommendations revealed that 41 per cent of the audit proposals in the 2013/4 audit were not implemented, while 57 per cent of recommendations in 2014/5 were ignored.

"When funds are remitted towards the end of the fiscal year, the amounts are not released to specific institutions to which the money was budgeted for, the amount is instead deposited into the reserve account," states the audit report .

Dr Maghembe said the committee wants proper mechanism to enable the EALA to receive periodical reports on implementation of its recommendations from the Council of Ministers.

The committee tasked the council to direct the Audit Commission to follow up and report on annual basis to the Assembly through EALA Committee on Accounts.

A weak audit works at EAC were observed by the committee that said inadequate staffing is affecting the job on all organs and institutions of the community. In that regard, the committee believes that an immediate upgrade of the audit function into a fully-fledged department is inevitable to boost efficiency.

However, the report described the overall financial position of the community as healthy, with sufficient liquid assets to meet its maturing liabilities as they fall due.

The EAC, the report states, had the 112,233,039 US dollar budget in the year ending June 30, 2016 but actual expenditure totalled 59,664,208 US dollar, an overall budget performance of 65 per cent.

The report covers the audited financial statements of the EAC organs, projects and programmes for the year ended June 30, 2016.

It also covers Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), Lake Victoria Environmental Management Project II (LVEMP II), Lake Victoria Basin-Partnership Fund, Inter University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), Lake Victoria Fisheries Organisation (LVFO) and the Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency (CASSOA). EALA Senior Public Relations Officer Bobi Odiko said the House debated and adopted the Maghembe presented report, hinting that the 149-page report received overwhelming support from members.