Cameroon: Search for Fluidity and Competitiveness

opinion

The context

The Douala port has to be freed from any huddles given that it is in a very competitive environment.

The Douala Port Authority has disclosed that 30 per cent of operations at the port in terms of security, accommodation and the implementation of various services is negatively affected by shipwreck.

It is unheard of that a port area, which is poised to increase its competitiveness and attractiveness can afford to operate with such a disadvantage. It was therefore high time that the port of Douala, which is a reference pole in the Gulf of Guinea, goes on the offensive with regard to these wrecks.

Wrecks, should be noted, constitute real obstacles and serious danger to navigation not forgetting the economic and environmental consequences that comes with such. They equally obstruct channels and increase the risk of accident and these are incidents that will only bring down the competitiveness and attractiveness of the port.

The accumulation of wreckage in the port space is not without financial losses since the cost of wreck removal operations is much. It is also important to note that the permanent occupation of sites in the port area including the commercial wharves, wood and fishing harbours equally impede their maintenance.

Statistics from the Douala Port Authority reveals that the docking platform of the Navy boats are unusable and their engines moored at station 11 (commercial dock) causing an annual loss estimated at FCFA 1.2 billion and these ships have been occupying the position for close to five years, thus, it is high time the wreck left the port area.

That said, how do we make sure that this other form of congestion, once solved, will not reoccur in future? "Wrecks are an obstacle to the performance, attractiveness and competitiveness of a port and we must take upstream dispositions to prevent their reoccurrence," a senior staff at the Douala Port Authority said.

To him, it would be necessary to apply the regulation that requires the presentation of safety certificates to every ship entering the port that include the ship hull safety certificate, the equipment certificate and the development of vessel tracking.