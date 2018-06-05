5 June 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Says Airstrike in Somalia Kills 27 Al-Shabab Fighters

Tagged:

Related Topics

The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike in northern Somalia that killed 27 al-Shabab members.

The statement issued Monday by the U.S. Africa Command said it assesses that no civilians were killed in the attack on Sunday about 26 miles southwest of Bosasso, the commercial capital of the semiautonomous Puntland state.

The area has recently seen attacks on local forces by extremists aligned with the Islamic State group.

The Trump administration approved expanded military operations against extremists in Somalia, including al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaida and was blamed for the truck bombing in Mogadishu in October that killed more than 500 people.

Somalia

10 Killed in Foiled Attempt By Al-Shabaab to Overrun Camp

At least 10 people were killed on Tuesday morning when Al-Shabaab and government clashed in the Gedo region town of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.