5 June 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Army Repulses Al-Shabaab Attack in Bardere Town, 9 Killed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali forces Sunday night repulsed attacks from the militant group Al-Shabaab in Bardere town in Lower Jubba region with reports indicating at least 9 militants were killed.

Sources said Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a military base in the town, leading to a clash which ensued for several hours during the night.

At least 9 Al Shabaab members died in the attack and two were captured alive by the Somali military, according to Farah Mohamed, a senior army commander in the area.

"We captured two fighters alive, we also seized weapons and ammunition. The men have been taken into the custody of the security forces," said Mohamed.

The officer did not disclose casualties on their side, but, Al Shabaab has claimed it inflicted heavy losses on the government forces.

The attack comes barely two days after Al-Shabab carried out simultaneous attacks on Bali-Khadar and Moqokori military bases in Bari and Hiran regions respectively.

Somalia

10 Killed in Foiled Attempt By Al-Shabaab to Overrun Camp

At least 10 people were killed on Tuesday morning when Al-Shabaab and government clashed in the Gedo region town of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.