Zimbabwe: Gun-Toting Cop Remanded

A Gweru police officer who allegedly shot and injured a member of the Zimbabwe National Army has appeared in court facing attempted murder charges.

Gift Gorongonya (39), who is employed at Gweru Central Police Station as a detective, appeared before magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was remanded out of custody to June 6, 2018. Prosecutor Mr Andrew Marimo said sometime in February, the complainant, Zico Shumba, was aboard a ZNA army bus on his way to Mvuma when he saw a man being assaulted by Gorongonya along Lobengula Avenue near Amtec in Gweru.

Shumba and his other colleagues disembarked from the bus to inquire what was happening. Shumba confronted Gorongonya and reprimanded him for assaulting a civilian. Goronyonya pulled out a pistol and fired two shots, which injured Shumba on his ankle.