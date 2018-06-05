South Africa: 20 Years Imprisonment for Attempted Murder and Attempted Robbery

A 2-metre-wide asteroid illuminated the sky above the South Africa-Botswana border as it burned up in a fireball caught… Read more »

Brigadier Nomahlubi Sofika congratulated the Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Saunders on a job well done and further urged the member to continue working tirelessly in ensuring that perpetrators of crime are brought to book.

They appeared before the De Aar magistrate court on Friday 01 June 2018 and were both found guilty on all three charges.

Two male persons attacked an 83-year-old victim in Nonzwakazi location on 28 August 2016 and committed the following acts of crime, attempted house breaking, attempted robbery and attempted murder in the magisterial district of De Aar.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.