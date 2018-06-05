South Africa: 20 Years Imprisonment for Attempted Murder and Attempted Robbery

Detective Constable Saunders of De Aar did a sterling job whilst investigating cases of attempted murder, attempted robbery and attempted house breaking.
Two male persons attacked an 83-year-old victim in Nonzwakazi location on 28 August 2016 and committed the following acts of crime, attempted house breaking, attempted robbery and attempted murder in the magisterial district of De Aar.
They appeared before the De Aar magistrate court on Friday 01 June 2018 and were both found guilty on all three charges.
Accused 1: Gideon Douglas (25) was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.
Accused 2: Gert Douglas (27) was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.
Brigadier Nomahlubi Sofika congratulated the Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Saunders on a job well done and further urged the member to continue working tirelessly in ensuring that perpetrators of crime are brought to book.