South Africa: Domestic Worker Attacked By Employers' Dogs

Photo: Supplied

Ntombenhle Mkhize has gashes in her legs after she was attacked by her employers’ dogs.

Domestic worker Ntombenhle Mkhize was attacked by two dogs at her employers' home in Queensburgh in Durban last month. According to Mkhize, Hillcrest police told her they would not investigate because the dogs had not been set on her.

Mkhize, 45, from Molweni, has gashes on both her legs. She says she has worked for her employers for a year and five months.

"When I came to work for them we agreed the dogs would be tied up all the time", said Mkhize.

On the day of the attack, 11 May, her employers were going on a trip to Underberg.

"My employers sent me to look for their jackets in one of the rooms in the house. I could not find the jackets in the room they had sent me to. I went to the room next door. The two dogs were in that other room. I didn't know they were there and they attacked. They dragged me to the passage and bit my legs."

She cried for help but at first her employers did not hear. "They were in the car. The dogs bit both my legs. I tried shielding myself using my hands as they were going for my neck. I managed to run to the bathroom. I tried to lock the bathroom door but I was weak. They broke the bathroom door and continued with the attack," said Mkhize.

By the time her employers came to rescue her, she was badly injured, she said. "I could see some parts of my skin on the floor. There was blood all over the passage. My whole body was numb."

Her employers took her to the nearest clinic. She was admitted to R K Khan Hospital and discharged on 14 May.

Mkhize's brother Jabulani Mkhize said they went to Hillcrest police station on 21 May to open a case.

"It was about 7pm when we arrived at the police station. A policewoman said we can't open a dog case. She said the owner of the dog did not set the dogs on my sister. Instead of helping us she called her other colleagues and made a joke of us. They all agreed that no one would help us. They said in their experience of policing, a case can't be opened against a dog.

"Our appeal for help became a comedy show at the police station."

"All we want is for my sister to get help," said Jabulani Mkhize.

Mkhize's daughter Sandiswa Mkhize said the employers had not visited her mother, either in hospital or at home.

"They took her and dumped her at the hospital. They didn't even call the family to report what had happened," said Sandiswa Mkhize. She said the employers had promised to carry all expenses but had not done so. "I had to pay R130 for a car to take her to hospital."

"We are being failed by the police and her employers," said Sandiswa.

SAPS KZN Media Centre Nqobile Gwala said an internal investigation would be conducted as to why Mkhize was not assisted. She asked for Mkhize's contact details. "We are advising the complainant to visit Hillcrest station commander so that a case can be opened," said Gwala.

GroundUp contacted Mkhize's employer Fonnie Nortje. He said he could not comment as "the matter is being treated as a legal matter".

"If I comment I'll be jeopardising the case," said Nortje.