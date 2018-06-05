South Africa: Proteas Star Miller Returns to Dolphins

The Dolphins pre-season has been boosted with the news that big-hitting Protea batsman David Miller will return to the franchise following two seasons in Bloemfontein when the 2018/19 domestic season begins later this year.

Miller's professional career started with the KwaZulu-Natal franchise once he left school at Maritzburg College when he made his first-class debut for the franchise in 2008.

Following his Proteas debut two years later, Miller has notched up 105 One Day Internationals as well as 60 T20I caps to go with 200 List-A appearances and 63 first-class turn-outs for the Dolphins and the Knights.

"My two seasons with the Knights were great and they were just what my career needed," Miller told the Dolphins' official website. "My time there challenged me in different areas but it was quite an easy decision for me to come back to Durban.

"I do a lot of travelling as it is and so the travel between Durban and Bloemfontein became an issue and I am happy to be back where it started for me."

The Dolphins shared the One Day Cup and were beaten finalists in the T20 Challenge, so taking up the opportunity to re-join a franchise that is taking steps in the right direction is something Miller is excited about.

"The Dolphins had a good season in white ball cricket last year and they are building something special and I am looking forward to adding to that this season.

"I have heard a lot of good things about Morgs (Grant Morgan) and his passion for the game and his work ethic beyond training and matches, it is exciting," the 28-year-old added.

Miller's return will bolster the core of the Dolphins squad which has been in a rebuilding phase since his departure, which was followed by the loss of stalwarts like Kyle Abbott, Daryn Smit and Cameron Delport.

Despite these losses, the Dolphins still retain a base of players that include the likes of veterans Morne van Wyk, Rob Frylinck, captain Khaya Zondo, Keshav Maharaj, Mthokozisi Shezi and Dane Vilas.

"I have played with a lot of the guys from about 11 or 12 years old so it's not about rejoining the team, it's about being reunited with mates!

"Coming back is the next step in my career and I hope that I can help the Dolphins to more success in the future," he added.

The strongly built left-hander made waves in late 2017 when he blasted the fastest T20I hundred off just 36 deliveries against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom.

Having a player of the calibre of Miller back in Dolphins colours will be a huge boost for the Dolphins as they search for more silverware in the next season.

"Dave's ability to win games at international level will be crucial for the Dolphins in the next season," CEO of KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Heinrich Strydom added.

"Having a team man like Dave in our ranks will only make the team stronger and with his experience we are sure that he can pass on his knowledge to the younger players in the squad.

"We hope that the Dolphins fans are as excited as we are for Dave's return home."

Miller's next assignment will be the newly formed Canada T20 League where he will represent the Winnepeg Hawks. The competition takes place from June 28 to July 15.

