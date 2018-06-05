5 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Three Arrested for Illegal Firearms and Ammunition - Hartswater

On Monday, 4 June 2018, the SAPS Crime Intelligence unit in Hartswater, with the assistance of Kimberley SAPS Tactical Response Team (TRT), Kimberley and Hartswater K9 units and the Taung Detective branch launch a joint ad-hoc operation after the recent robbery of a well-known bottle store in Hartswater and another business in Taung where the suspects allegedly fled with substantial amounts of cash and other goods. The armed robbery took place over the weekend in Hartswater and soon led to Pudimoe and Vryburg in the North West province. Police followed up on information and spotted the suspects in a black VW Polo in Pudimoe, where the team stopped and searched them. Police confiscated two firearms, 3 live 7.65 rounds, one firearm magazine, three cell phones as well as the black VW Polo.

The three suspects are currently charged with possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and the possibility of linking to the business robberies that took place in Hartwater and Taung cannot be ruled out. The suspects should be appearing in the Taung Magistrates' Court soon. The investigation continues.

South Africa

Read the original article on SAPS.

