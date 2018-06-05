5 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Wprfu Mourns Passing of Theuns Roodman

Former Western Province Rugby Football Union Chief Executive Officer Theuns Roodman has sadly passed away, aged 65.

Roodman, who served the union for 33 years, leaves behind his wife Diane and children Nicole and Kevin.

As a rugby administrator, Roodman together with Ronnie Masson and Jan Pickard, played a key role in the move to unity with other rugby unions in Western Province in 1992 and served as CEO of the WPRFU from 1997 until his retirement in 2012.

WPRFU President, Thelo Wakefield, said that Roodman's influence in Western Province rugby will be remembered by all involved.

"Theuns Roodman was a true Province man, whose loyal service to this union made a lasting impact.

"He was heavily involved in the move towards unity in rugby in the Western Province and we thank him for his considerable contribution to the game.

"Our thoughts are with his wife and children at this time," he said.

