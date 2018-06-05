Liberia: Orange Liberia Opens Ultra-Comfort Store in Sinkor

Following its partnership deal with Kwesé TV to provide affordable television services to Liberian consumers, ORANGE Liberia last weekend open its new state of the art store on 13th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia.

The new store was designed and implemented by the legendary Liberian architecture firm Milton & Richards, which is spearheaded by Liberian architect Karen Richards.

The ceremony was graced by Mr. Jefferson Koijee, Mayor of Monrovia, and Mariah G. Harrison, acting chair of Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA).

Speaking at a brief ceremony to open the new store, Orange Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mamadou Coulibaly said the company has heavily invested in a new facility that would bring pride to all Liberians.

"As a company, we are giving our very best to Liberia and stepping ahead of our competition to open new stores that provide ultra-comfort and service to all our customers," said Mr. Coulibaly.

Monrovia City mayor Koijee said the opening of the store is an indication that Orange is taking further steps to provide an innovative challenge to the Liberian telecommunications industry.

LTA Acting chair, Mrs. Harrison, said Orange is leading the way for others to follow by showing the true potential of telecommunications' innovation and salesmanship in Liberia.

She added: "Orange is showing us what it means to have a company that is demonstration though leadership and what it means to have a pace-setting company in our beloved Liberia."

At the official ribbon cutting ceremony, Orange Liberia's Chief Sales Officer Mr. Isaac Muthama said the new store is part of Orange Liberia's long-term strategy to remodel all of its points of sale, to provide an extraordinary experience for both its staff and customers.

The new store not only provides a unique experience for customers but also provides an enhanced working environment for staff, which includes a full training center for Orange employees.

The new store highlights the new partnership between Orange Liberia and Kwesé TV that will provide high-quality affordable satellite television service in the Liberian market.

Commenting on the launch, Gerald Sherman, Kwesé TV Liberia president and CEO, said: "Kwesé TV offers more than 70 channels of great quality for sports, music, movies, and series, news, fashion and much more. To get their decoder, dish and the installation, customers have to come to an Orange store and pay only $49."

Speaking on the distribution partnership with Kwesé TV, Coulibaly, said, "This is a great day for Liberia and for Orange. Our customers will be able to enjoy a whole new experience with Kwesé TV. We are really proud to be distributing Kwesé TV satellite service in our shops and to provide access to the content on our super-fast 4G LTE mobile network."

Orange Liberia's Corporate Communications Strategist Dr. Kimmie Weeks termed the new offer as the first major breakthrough between a telecommunications company and a major satellite-based telecommunications network.

"The new partnership with Kwesé TV comes just ahead of the start of the 2018 World Cup, and Kwesé TV has acquired the rights to broadcast all the 64 games. This launch is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that all Liberians have an affordable access to this global phenomenon everywhere in the country since Kwesé TV is a satellite service available absolutely everywhere in Liberia," Dr. Weeks said.

Omari Jackson