Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki and Nation Assembly Speaker Dogara Yakubu

The National Assembly has threatened to invoke its constitutional power of checking President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to accede to their demands.

The Chairman of the National Assembly, Bukola Saraki, read the resolutions of the lawmakers after a closed-door session which lasted about three hours on Tuesday.

The resolutions were on insecurity around the country, ongoing prosecution of lawmakers, disregard of National Assembly authority by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, among others.

The lawmakers said they won't hesitate to invoke their constitutional right if Mr Buhari fails to act.

Mr Saraki said, "The joint session of the national assembly in closed session resolved that the security agencies must be given a marching order to curtail the killings of Nigerians across the country and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. This is the primary responsibility of any responsible government.

"Two, The systematic harassment and humiliation by the Executive of perceived political opponents, people with contrary opinions including Legislators and Judiciary by the police and other security agencies must stop..

"Three, There must be strict adherence to the Rule of Law and protection for all citizens by the President and his appointees."

The lawmakers urged President Buhari to take responsibility for the actions and decision of his appointees.

They further charged him to desist from being selective in his anti-corruption war.

"Four, the President must be held accountable for the actions of his appointees and must be ready to sanction those that carry out any act which will ridicule or endanger our country and democracy.

"Five, the Government should show sincerity in the fight against corruption by not being selective also prosecute current appointees that have cases pending against them.."

Mr Saraki also announced that he and his colleagues resolved to involve international organisations in their demands while calling on the executive to bring to book hoodlums who stole the Senate mace.

"Six, the sanctity of the National Assembly should protect and preserve the Federal Government of Nigeria by not interfering in its business and prosecuting those who invaded the Senate to seize the mace.

"Seven, (a) The National Assembly should liaise with International Communities through the IPU, APU, ECOWAS, CPA, Parliament, Pan African Parliament, EU, UN, US congress and UK Parliament to secure our democracy.

(b) "Democratic elections must be competitive and inclusive by removing the present reign of fear and intimidation particularly as we approach the forthcoming 2019 elections".

"Eight, the National Assembly will work closely with Civil Society Organisations, Trade Unions and NGOs to further deepen and protect our democracy"

"Nine, he President must take immediate steps to contain the growing level of unemployment and poverty in Nigeria especially now that we have advantage of the oil price having risen to $80 per barrel".

While supporting its leadership, the lawmakers passed a vote of no-confidence on IGP Idris.

Mr Idris for three consecutive times failed to honour the Senate invitation to give explanation on security situation in the country and treatment of a senator, Dino Melaye.

"Ten, both chambers of the National Assembly hereby pass a vote of confidence on the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the entire leadership of the National Assembly."

"Eleven, we reaffirm our earlier resolution of vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of Police who does nothing other than preside over the killing of innocent Nigerian and consistent framing up of perceived political opponents of the President and outright disregard for constitutional authority, both executive and legislative.

The lawmakers threatened to invoke their constitutional powers if Mr Buhari fails to heed to their resolutions.

"Finally, the National Assembly will not hesitate to evoke its Constitutional powers if nothing is done to address the above resolutions passed today".