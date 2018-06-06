Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills 10 in Mosque in Niger

A military spokesman in Niger Republic has said that three female suicide bombers killed 10 people Monday night at a mosque in the country's southeastern city of Diffa, who had gathered after breaking the Ramadan fast.

Speaking Tuesday, the spokesman said: "It was last night that three people exploded their charges during a religious service."

The area around Diffa, which is close to Lake Chad and shares borders with Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon, is a stronghold of the Islamist fundamentalist, Boko Haram, which has been waging war to establish an Islamic state in the North-eastern part of Nigeria.

Boko Haram sometimes use female suicide bombers in their campaigns against security forces and civilians, in part because they attract less suspicion.

More than 15,000 people have been killed and millions displaced by the conflict in the Lake Chad region.

After a deadly assault on the Nigerien town of Bonso in June 2016 killed 32 soldiers, Chad sent 2,000 troops to help Niger, but they were withdrawn in October last year.