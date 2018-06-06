Zimbabwe: Opposition MDC Protests for Electoral Reforms

analysis

As Zimbabwe counts down to a general election, the opposition is suspicious, and on Tuesday the Movement for Democratic Change staged a demonstration in Harare.

Ever since Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa declared 30 July 2018 as the general election date, the opposition has been challenging the government to come clean on electoral reforms.

At their core, elections provide citizenry with an opportunity to directly decide on who will represent them in public office. But as Zimbabwe counts down to a general election, the opposition is suspicious and on Tuesday, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) staged a demonstration in Harare.

MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa presented a petition with ten demands to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). The demands include transparency on who is printing the ballot paper, where it is being printed, and that its features must be tested, and an independent audit of the voters' roll and removal of soldiers from villages.

Addressing protesters and party supporters, the opposition leader said if the demands are not met this could stop elections from taking place.

"The issue we are demanding cannot be resolved in parliament but is an administrative issue...