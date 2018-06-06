Nigeria: NNPC Announces New Environmental Policy

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced a new environment policy to enhance its waste management practice and reduce pollution across its areas of operation.

Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, disclosed this on Tuesday at this year's World Environment Day celebration held at the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

In a keynote address delivered on his behalf by NNPC Chief Operating Officer (COO), Gas and Power, Engr. Saidu Mohammed, the NNPC helmsman said the new environment policy would enable the corporation to effectively manage waste streams generated during its operations by using the best available technology to ensure that the people and environment are protected.

According to a statement by spokesman of the corporation, the GMD said NNPC was inclined towards continual improvement of its waste management practice in line with the policy which he recently signed.

He added that the corporation would henceforth employ the "principle of the 3Rs - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle - to achieve goal zero of no-harm to people and no harm to environment throughout its operations".

The GMD noted that the theme for this year's World Environment Day, "Beat Plastic Pollution" was a call to action for everyone to rise up to tackle one of the greatest contemporary environmental challenges.

"We have all contributed to this problem - mostly unknowingly - and we must work together to reduce and ultimately to end plastic pollution", he stated, adding that plastic was composed of major toxic pollutants that could cause great harm to the environment in the form of air, water and land pollution.

On his part, NNPC Chief Operating Officer (COO), Corporate Services, Mr. Isah Inuwa, said NNPC, as a responsible corporate entity, was obliged to celebrate the World Environment Day which is a day set aside for people around the world to take ownership of their environment and actively engage in its protection.