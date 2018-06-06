6 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: China Prescribes Own Economic Model for Nigeria's Development

Photo: Pixabay
China Flag
By Isaac Taiwo

Beijing — The Chinese government has asked Nigeria to buy into some of its policies that began some 40 years ago to enable it develop sustainably.

According to the Vice Director-General, Press Bureau, State Council Information Office, Beijing, Xi Yanchun, this could be achieved through integration and mutual understanding between both nations.

Speaking in Beijing, she noted that if her country with a population of 1.3 billion people could continue to enjoy stability and economic development through effective policies, Nigeria with a lesser figure of 198 million people should equally be able to move forward if it adopts some of the policies that have made the Chinese tick.

Yanchun stressed that stability remains the magic wand that would enable every nation develop through placing the interest of the people first as well as carrying them along in the scheme of things.

Publicity of government activities and updating the citizens with positive reports in the true sense of the word, according to her, were equally important. She added that negative news nearly all the time could make the people lose confidence in government.

