Nigeria: World Environment Day - Trash Can Be Turned to Cash - Group

In commemoration of the World Environment Day, a firm, Trash Movers Nigeria, carried out a campaign in some Abuja communities, teaching them how to convert their solid and material waste properly so they can become cash.

The World Environment Day is usually celebrated on June 5 and the 2018 theme is "Beat Plastic Pollution."

The theme of the campaign by the firm is 'I support clean environment, #keepabujaclean.'

In a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES by the managing director of the company, Grace Ayoola, the firm emphasised on the collection of plastic bottles and how these plastic bottles can be sold to recycling companies.

Mrs Ayoola said waste management is a routine exercise that must be carried out daily.

She said the department of solid waste of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) also provided a pay loader for the clean-up exercise.

She solicited support from the relevant authorities for logistics and material support, saying this would enable her and her team take the campaign to other parts of Abuja and beyond.

"No gainsaying that cleaning of our environment should and must not be done only on World Environment Day. Undoubtedly, Trash Movers Nigeria has affected the lives of ordinary Nigerians. It is their own way of giving back to the society via its social responsibility," she said.

Similarly, the district Head of Karonmagiji, Yusuf Bako said it is important for the community to be educated about the need for a healthy environment.

"The unpleasant and sickening heap of trash unfortunately is right behind a primary school and pupils are falling ill daily as a result of the epidemic that comes out of it," he said.

World Environment Day is an international awareness campaign by the United Nations.

It is celebrated globally on June 5, since 1974, with various projects across the world undertaken, to address environmental problems.