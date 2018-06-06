5 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mining Operations in Kwamachi Grind to a Halt, Rock Samples Sent for Testing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Multimedia Live/YouTube
Video screenshot of "gold" found in the village of KwaMachi.

Illegal mining operations in KwaMachi in Harding, on the far south of KwaZulu-Natal, have ground to a halt after serious concerns were raised about the safety of diggers.

Residents became "gold diggers" after construction workers looking for quarry stones discovered a material that resembled gold two weeks ago. The quarry stones were meant for the paving of the village's gravel roads.

But now illegal mining operations have stopped, and barbed wire has been used to cordon off the site.

Government and community leaders in KwaMachi took the decision during a stakeholder engagement organised by Sihle Zikalala, the KwaZulu-Natal leader of government business and MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

The stakeholders, who comprised traditional leaders, mayors, geologists and community leaders, raised serious concerns that the mining operations were putting the lives of diggers in danger because they were knocked by falling rocks on a daily basis.

The illegal mining was also causing unnecessary tension among villagers who compete for mining space, said the department.

The residents have to wait two months before they find out if the substance found was, in fact, gold.

"We have all agreed that there is currently no evidence that what is being mined here is real gold and we have agreed to ensure that no mining activities take place. Geologists from the Department of Mineral Resources will continue to investigate whether or not there is any potential for the exploration of gold in the area. We expect them to give us the final report in the next two months. We call on our people to allow this process to unfold," said Zikalala in a statement.

He said the provincial government was worried that the "gold" rush had also caused pupils to miss classes.

"We have been told that some children no longer go to school. They spend the whole day at the mine and sell stones. This has to end. We have been assured by the law enforcement agencies that the decisions we have taken today will be enforced," he said.

Department of Mineral Resources spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said: "The Minister of Mineral Resources is empowered in terms of Section 50 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) to investigate the occurrence of or to establish if any mineral or geological formation occurs on or under land, as well as the nature and extent of mineral resources."

Shezi confirmed that they had already taken samples of the rock for laboratory testing.

"The department, together with the Council for Geoscience, have already taken samples of the rock found and have taken it for lab testing, the results of which will be available in a few weeks," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Asteroid Lights Up the Sky as it Crashes on South Africa, Botswana Border

A 2-metre-wide asteroid illuminated the sky above the South Africa-Botswana border as it burned up in a fireball caught… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.