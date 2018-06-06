Photo: The Namibian

Ailly Ndjembela fell off a commercial swing at the Cabatana Private School kindergarten.

An unfortunate incident at an Oshakati pre-school left six-year-old Ailly Ndjembela with a torn liver after she fell off a commercial swing and was trapped.

Oshana education director Hileni Amukana yesterday confirmed the incident that occurred on Friday at the Cabatana Private School kindergarten.

The school's director, Erlinda Cabatana, said she rushed Ailly to the Oshakati State Hospital after the incident.

The incident occurred a few minutes past 07h00 when Ailly's parents dropped her off at school, just before classes started at 08h00.

Although Ailly had no visible physical damage, the doctors had to operate on her because she had her hand on her stomach, indicating that she was in great pain. The doctors found that Ailly's right liver lobe was torn.

She was then kept in the hospital until her discharge yesterday. Her father, Jaicob Ndjembela, told The Namibian that Ailly's condition was stable.

He stressed that the incident had infuriated him, and accused the school of installing inappropriate equipment for children.

"The playground does not have a protective fence, meaning the pupils have access to it whenever they wish to. The children are also not supervised when they play there," Ndjembela said.

He furthermore accused the education ministry of not having a policy which specifies the standard of equipment schools should install on their playgrounds.

Amukana confirmed that although the ministry is currently busy drafting a policy on this, it has not been passed.

She added that every school, whether private or state, should make safety their number one priority.

"Standards and specifications were not prescribed. However, the ministry emphasises that children must be safe," she noted.

Amukana said her team from the directorate would visit the Cabatana school to assess the condition of the school grounds.

She, however, applauded the school for the swift response to Ailly's accident. As per school procedure, they took the child to hospital, and also alerted her parents.

Cabatana said if it were up to her, the school would not have a playground, but this is a pre-requisite for any pre-school.

The director also said children are supervised, and that when Ailly was injured, her teacher was monitoring the children.

She said when the teacher reported the incident, she immediately went to the scene and found Ailly holding her tummy while standing beside the swing.

"I saw she was in pain, so I decided to take her to hospital," she said, adding that the teacher accompanied them.

Cabatana said she fully understands the emotion, intentions, tension and worries of parents because she has been in the profession for more than 50 years.

She further stated that there had not been such incidents since 2006 when the school started operating, and that parents indeed come to inspect the place before enrolling their children.

Cabatana did not agree with Ndjembela's criticism about the safety of the school playground, saying the parents are free to come for an inspection.