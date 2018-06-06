Namibia: Man Commits Suicide in Hospital

Photo: Pixabay

Infusion therapy (file photo).

Police yesterday said a 37-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at the Oshakati State Hospital on Sunday.

Oshana regional police spokesperson inspector Petrus Iimbili confirmed the incident in a telephonic interview with Nampa yesterday.

Petrus identified the man as Venantius Kapembe from the Oshoopala informal settlement, Oshakati.

Iimbili said Kapembe hanged himself in the hospital's isolation room where mentally challenged patients are admitted. According to Iimbili, Kapembe was admitted on Saturday.

"He was brought there by his parents after he started disturbing others at home," Iimbili said, adding that Kapembe used a hospital bed sheet to hang himself.

A man (age unknown) appeared in the Opuwo Magistrate's Court on Monday for attempted murder.

Kunene regional crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Rudolf Kanyetu said on Tuesday.

It is alleged that Archelius Gawusab assaulted a 33-year-old woman with two empty beer bottles on the head with the intent to kill her after an argument broke out between them at a bar on Friday. Gawusab then allegedly took a broken wine bottle with which he stabbed the woman in the face.

The incident, according to Kanyetu, happened at around 20h30 at Khowarib settlement in the Sesfontein constituency. The victim reportedly lost a lot of blood leading to her being admitted in the Sesfontein Health Centre from where she was later transferred to the Opuwo District Hospital.

Her condition was reported to be stable. State prosecutor Aubrey Ndlovu told Nampa that the accused has been denied bail because of the seriousness of the case and because he is not a first-time offender.

Magistrate Lazarus Amutse postponed the case to 10 September 2018 for further police investigations.

A fourty-year-old female teacher from the Monica Geingos Junior Secondary School who was arrested last week at Otjiwarongo for allegedly dealing in and possessing cannabis has been released on bail.

Roselta Serolta Hanos and her 54-year-old accomplice, Simon Josob were arrested at a house in Orwetoveni residential area during a police operation at about 18h00 on Thursday.

Both Hanos and Josob appeared before Otjiwarongo magistrate, Eduard Kesslau on charges of possession of cannabis and dealing in drugs on Monday. Kesslau had explained their legal right to engage lawyers of their own choice; defend themselves in court or apply for state-funded lawyers through the Ministry of Justice's Legal Aid Directorate.

Hanos opted to engage a private lawyer, while Josob is to acquire services of a Legal Aid lawyer.

Hanos was granted bail of N$2 000 by Kesslau.

Josob, who has numerous cases of dealing in and possession of drugs, was remanded in custody.

Public prosecutor Coleen Yisa represented the state in the matter.

The case was then postponed to 4 October 2018 for further police investigations and to allow the accused persons to acquire legal representation.

Otjozondjupa regional police spokesperson warrant officer Maureen Mbeha on Saturday told Nampa that the two accused were arrested after 520 parcels of cannabis were found hidden in the outside toilet of their house.

"The cannabis with an estimated street value of over N$18 200 was seized," said Mbeha.

- Nampa